Indian Army's Western Command Uphauls Security And Synergy With Series of Exercises
#ChargingRamDivision carried out Integrated Training with #Apache #Helicopters to validate joint tactics, techniques & procedures with #AttackHelicopters thereby enhancing synergistic & coordinated manoeuvres.#IndianArmy#KhargaCorps@adgpi@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/0FurIbvrcs— Western Command - Indian Army (@westerncomd_IA) January 26, 2023
#VajraCorps#AgnibaanBrigade conducted integrated training of #Infantry troops with #Tanks to enhance operational readiness and synergy in tactical battle area.#IndianArmy#DefendersOfPunjab #GoldenArrowDivision@adgpi@spokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/lNumWrJXv8— Western Command - Indian Army (@westerncomd_IA) January 28, 2023
#VajraCorps#AirDefenceBrigade conducted training & validation of battle drills to optimise operational readiness. Cohesiveness was practiced during day and night under simulated battlefield conditions.#DefendersOfPunjab#IndianArmy@adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/b0hyI09gHk— Western Command - Indian Army (@westerncomd_IA) January 30, 2023
#VajraCorps#PantherSappers carried out training to hone their #CombatEngineering skills in obstacle ridden terrain. #Bridging & #Watermanship was practiced to enhance combat potential and battlefield mobility.#DefendersOfPunjab#IndianArmy@adgpi@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/6WBvghkNfh— Western Command - Indian Army (@westerncomd_IA) January 30, 2023
