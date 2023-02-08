

Washington DC: Department of States Spokesperson Ned Price on Feb 06 said that the memories of the Mumbai terror attacks are still vivid. "The horrific imagery of that day and the assault on the hotel, it's why we've continued to insist on accountability for perpetrators of this, not only individual operatives but terrorist groups that were behind this that helped to orchestrate it as well," he said.





“The terrorist attacks that took place in 2008 in Mumbai - the memories of that are still vivid. They’re still vivid in India. They are still vivid in the United States as well,” he said.







