



During Operation Sindoor, Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari emerged as the lone woman BSF officer to command a forward border outpost along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier, specifically in the Pargwal area of the Akhnoor sector. Positioned just 150 meters from Pakistani posts, Neha and her team faced intense, unprovoked firing from across the border.





Demonstrating exceptional leadership and courage, Neha led her troops—including six women constables who directly manned gun positions—in a determined and effective retaliation. Together, they successfully silenced three hostile enemy posts by deploying all available weaponry, forcing enemy personnel to abandon their positions and ensuring the posts were decimated to prevent further aggression.





Neha, a third-generation officer from a family with a proud tradition of service—her grandfather served in the Army, and both her parents are from the CRPF—expressed deep pride in her role. She described the experience as an honor, emphasising the high morale and unwavering resolve among her troops. The women in her team stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts, proving their mettle and commitment during the three-day-long skirmishes. Their 'josh' (enthusiasm) remained high throughout, as they gave a befitting reply to the enemy in defense of the nation's sovereignty.





The broader context of Operation Sindoor saw the BSF retaliate strongly to heavy shelling and infiltration attempts by Pakistani Rangers, targeting 76 Pakistani border outposts, 42 forward defense locations, and destroying three terrorist launch pads. Inspector General of BSF Shashank Anand praised the outstanding role played by women personnel, noting that they had the option to withdraw to safer locations but chose instead to remain at the front lines, fully participating in the defense and retaliation efforts.





Constables such as Shankari Das, Swapna Rath, Anita, Sumi, Milkeet Kour, and Manjeet Kour echoed Neha’s sentiments, expressing pride in manning gun positions and fulfilling their duties under fire. Their actions, alongside those of their male colleagues, were instrumental in protecting the border and upholding the honour of the country.





The success of Operation Sindoor not only highlighted the bravery and professionalism of the BSF but also underscored the crucial and equal role of women in India’s frontline defence.





Based On ET News Report







