



Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 75 (LSAM 7) was launched by Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta, Assistant Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition on 24 Feb 23 at Guttenedevi, launch site of SECON, Visakhapatnam. With all major and auxiliary equipment / systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, this Barge is proud flag bearer of “Make in India” initiative of Ministry of Defence.





Contract for construction of 08 x MCA Barge was concluded with SECON, Visakhapatnam, a MSME, in consonance with “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the Government of India.





This Barge is being built with a service life of 30 years. The availability of MCA Barges will provide impetus to Operational commitments of IN by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles / ammunition to IN Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.







