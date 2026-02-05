



India and the United States stand on the brink of sealing a landmark $3 billion defence pact for six additional P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, bolstering the Indian Navy's surveillance prowess amid deepening bilateral ties.





This agreement follows the recent finalisation of a significant trade deal between New Delhi and Washington, injecting fresh momentum into long-stalled negotiations.





The Indian Navy currently operates 12 P-8I aircraft, stationed at bases in Arakkonam and Goa, forming the cornerstone of its reconnaissance efforts along the eastern and western seaboard. These platforms excel in anti-submarine warfare, maritime patrol, and intelligence gathering, proving vital for tracking adversary movements in contested waters.





The proposed acquisition of six more P-8I jets addresses escalating maritime threats, particularly from Chinese naval expansion in the Indian Ocean and Pakistani submarine activities in the Arabian Sea.





Defence officials confirm that pricing disputes, which previously derailed talks, have now been resolved, paving the way for swift submission to the Ministry of Defence.





Approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security remains the final hurdle, after which production and delivery timelines will commence. Once integrated, these aircraft will amplify India's capacity to monitor critical sea lanes, including the Strait of Malacca and chokepoints near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.





The P-8I's advanced sensors, including radar, sonobuoys, and electro-optical systems, enable real-time threat detection over vast oceanic expanses.





This upgrade worries Beijing and Islamabad, as it diminishes their operational freedom in shared maritime domains, rendering covert deployments riskier.





Complementing the manned fleet, the Navy plans to induct 15 MQ-9C Guardian high-altitude long-endurance drones by 2029, sourced from General Atomics.





These drones offer persistent surveillance with endurance exceeding 30 hours, ideal for shadowing surface vessels and submarines without pilot fatigue. Furthermore, 87 medium-altitude long-endurance drones will join the arsenal, with a majority allocated to naval tasks, creating a layered reconnaissance network.





This synergy of manned and unmanned assets will extend India's maritime domain awareness to unprecedented levels, safeguarding trade routes that carry over 90 per cent of its energy imports.





The deal underscores India's push towards indigenous defence manufacturing, with potential offsets involving local production of subsystems under the 'Make in India' initiative. It also signals stronger US-India strategic convergence, countering China's assertive 'String of Pearls' strategy encircling the subcontinent.





Pakistan, with its growing submarine fleet including Chinese Type-039B vessels, faces heightened scrutiny, as P-8I sonars can detect stealthy underwater threats at long ranges.





Regional analysts predict this procurement will deter aggressive posturing, ensuring safer navigation for commercial shipping amid rising tensions.





The Indian Navy's expanded fleet will integrate seamlessly with existing assets like INS Vikrant and Project 75I submarines, forming a robust blue-water capability.





Delivery of the new P-8Is could begin within three to four years, subject to Boeing's production schedule, enhancing operational readiness by the early 2030s.





This move aligns with India's Maritime Capability Perspective Plan, aiming for comprehensive ocean surveillance to protect its 7,500-kilometre coastline.





Critics in adversary capitals decry it as escalatory, yet New Delhi views it as essential deterrence in an increasingly volatile Indo-Pacific.





These platforms will render the oceans less hospitable for malign actors, fortifying India's strategic posture for decades ahead.





