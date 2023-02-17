



Srinagar: Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir's border district Kupwara. One terrorist has been killed in the operation carried out in the Saidpora forward area of Kupwara. Police said that the joint team is still searching the area to ensure there are no infiltrators left anymore. It is trying to recover arms and ammunition if dumped in the area.





Kashmir-based Defence PRO Lt Col Emron Musavi told Zee News that alert troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected the movement of three terrorists across the Indian side of the Line of Control. "On being challenged at proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and the alert troops, resulting in the successful elimination of one terrorist, while grievously injuring the other. The injured terrorist managed to flee to PoJK, along with the third terrorist, taking advantage of darkness," he said.





He added, “A thorough Joint Search Operation was launched along with JKP in the morning, resulting in the recovery of one dead terrorist, one AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and a large quantity of ammunitions."





Confirming the incident, the official handle of Kashmir zone police tweeted, “During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by Kupwara police, a joint team of Army & Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has neutralised one infiltrator. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow."





This is the first infiltration attempt made by terrorists in the Kashmir region, while third of this year in Jammu Kashmir.





There has been a significant drop in ceasefire violations after a renewed ceasefire agreement was implemented by India and Pakistan three years ago. However, several infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists have been reported during this time.





Security officials have said that the terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan remains intact with terrorists waiting to sneak into India.







