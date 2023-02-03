



Washington: Amid threats from China in the field of telecom and 6G technology, the Quad grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US has decided to ensure "security-by-design and best practices of cyber security," according to a White House press release.





In a joint statement after the meeting of the Quad Senior Cyber Group in New Delhi on January 30 and 31, the Group said that it was working on identifying best security practices for software services and products and minimum critical infrastructure cyber security requirements.





"Our meeting advanced the Group's positive and ambitious agenda. Quad partners are working together to better secure cyberspace and foster an international digital economy that works for everyone, including regional partners in the Indo-Pacific," read the release.





Observing that telecom security is a core function of national security, the statement said working in conjunction with Quad CET Working Group, the Group will strive to ensure that security-by-design and best practices of cyber security are incorporated in Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) and 6G technologies.





The Group also endorsed the Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI) efforts (of which Quad countries are members) to drive international cooperation and joint action to tackle ransomware including through information and intelligence exchanges, sharing best practices regarding policy and legal authority frameworks, and collaboration between law enforcement and cyber authorities to conduct counter ransomware activities, it added.





In the longer term, the Group has also committed to: leveraging machine learning and related advanced technologies to enhance cyber security; establishing secure channels for Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and private sector threat information sharing; and creating a framework and methodology for ensuring Supply Chain Security and Resilience for information communication technologies (ICT) and operational technology (OT) systems of critical sectors.





"These objectives form an important part of the future-looking, leading-edge work plan for the Group," said the release.





Progress on these objectives will enhance Quad members' national cyber capabilities, lowering the number of serious cyber incidents and improving their response capabilities.





Closer collaboration on machine learning research will enable better detection of network intrusions and improve cyber risk management of critical infrastructure, it said.





The framework for security threat information sharing by CERTs and private sector entities will enable better real-time cooperation and assessments as cyber incidents arise.





"A supply chain methodology will encourage major software services, products, and providers leveraged by governments to adhere to a Quad-endorsed best practice guideline for cyber security ICT and OT requirements for critical infrastructure," added the release.





Further, coordinating and collaborating on capacity-building efforts in the Indo-Pacific region under the Quad Cybersecurity Partnership will enhance regional resilience to cyber incidents and threats, reduce broader regional cyber risks, promote cyber awareness, and improve the resilience of critical infrastructure and supply chain.





These efforts demonstrate the Quad's commitment to building regional capacity and ensuring the delivery of an open and secure telecommunications infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, added the release.







