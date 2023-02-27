



“Going forward, our plan is to support Make in India by forging meaningful partnerships. You must have seen the recent media coverage of how we submitted proposals to the U.S. government to support the TEJAS MK-2. Though we are yet to procure the license for the global market, we plan to manufacture a very significant portion of that engine here in India. Moreover, maintenance, repair and overhaul will also be done in the country,” Kim said in an interview.





GE has more than a century of experience in the aircraft industry. It has been collaborating with Indian defence services for more than 30 to 40 years and manufactures some of its items in India already.





GE will be supplying F414-INS-6 engines for TEJAS MK-2. As per reports, 99 engines were ordered by India in October 2010. In addition to having a Full Authority Digital Electronics Control (FADEC) system, it delivers more thrust than prior iterations.





As per GE, the development of these engines is complete and they intend to manufacture it in India itself. The engine can also equip the ambitious AMCA aircraft.





Kim was also reported saying by Financial Express that they were doing a lot of engineering work in India and have established an engineering centre in Bangalore.





Earlier this month at the curtain raiser event of Aero India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India was working on a made-in-India engine for TEJAS.





It is anticipated that it will power the TEJAS MK-2 jet, which the DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) plans to introduce in the first half of 2024.







