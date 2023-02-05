



Baluchistan: A Pakistani tribal chief in Karmanzai and his son were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Dera Bugti district, the Dawn reported.





On Saturday, the victims, who were identified as Nihalan Khan and his son Lal Jan, were going back to their home in the Patokh area on a motorcycle when they were targeted by the assailants, who were waiting for them, according to officials.





Both received multiple bullets and died on the spot, police officials said. The armed men fled the scene and also set the victims' motorbike on fire.





After the incident, the security officials rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital. The bodies were later handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities, according to the Dawn.





The cause of the killing was not immediately known. However, the police said old enmity could be the reason behind the killings.





Meanwhile, on the same day, another incident was reported in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district where a landmine explosion took place.





At least a woman and her son were injured. "The incident occurred in Thangi Srasha area when an explosive device, said to be an anti-personal mine planted in a field of a local elder, Malik Mursaleen Khan, went off at around 8 am," DSP Abdul Sattar Khan said.





Talking to reporters after visiting the blast site, he said a woman and her son were going to fetch water when they stepped over the mine planted by some miscreants.





A Rescue 1122 official said both the injured, identified as the wife of Jan Sardar and her son, Abdullah, 15, were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, by a team of rescuers.





The official quoting the doctors at the hospital said their condition was out of danger.





Earlier, on Thursday when five tribesmen were killed and one injured in an armed clash between two tribes in the Bagh-i-Nari area of the Bolan district over a land dispute.





Officials said armed men of Lehri and Machi tribes took positions in the Ganjlo area and attacked each other. The heavy firing with automatic weapons continued for several hours, resulting in the killing of five tribesmen from both sides, reported the Dawn.







