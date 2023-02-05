



The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's helicopter factory has been planned with a vision of becoming a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of the country





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday, February 6, where he will inaugurate a helicopter manufacturing factory of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Karnataka's Tumkur.





Defence minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence will also be present for the inauguration ceremony.





The greenfield helicopter factory, spread across 615 acres of land, has been planned with a vision of becoming a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of the country. It is India’s largest helicopter manufacturing hub and will initially produce light-utility helicopters (LUHs).









The LUH is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter with unique features of high manoeuvrability. Initially, the factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year and then onwards, its capacity will be enhanced to produce 60 and then 90 helicopters per year in a phased manner.





The first LUH has been flight tested and is ready for unveiling. The factory will be augmented to produce other helicopters such as light combat helicopters (LCHs) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs). It will also be used for maintenance, repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and IMRH in the future. Potential exports of civil LUH will also be catered to from this factory.





The HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonnes, with a total business of over Rs 4 lakh crores over a period of 20 years. Besides generating direct and indirect employment, the Tumkur facility will boost the development of surrounding areas through its CSR activities with large-scale community-centric programs.





The proximity of the factory, with the existing HAL facilities in Bangalore, will boost the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the region and support skill and infrastructure development such as schools, colleges and residential areas.





The factory will be made fully operational as it is equipped with facilities such as heli-runway, flight hangar, final assembly hangar, structure assembly hangar, air traffic control and various supporting service facilities. The factory is being equipped with state-of-the-art industry 4.0 standard tools and techniques for its operations.





The foundation stone of the facility was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. The factory will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters without import and giving much needed fillip to the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in helicopter design, development, and manufacture.







