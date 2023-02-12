



Boosting the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Indian Navy’s Captain Prashant Saxena AWPS (Mbi) launched Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile (ACTCM) Barge, Yard 125 (LSAM 15) on February 10. The Barge was launched at M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd in Thane.





The ACTCM Barge has been equipped with auxiliary systems developed by indigenous manufacturers, making it stand true to the ‘Make in India’ resolve of the Ministry of Defence.





In accordance with the “AatmaNirbhar Bharat” objectives of the Government of India, a contract for the building of eleven ACTCM Barges was concluded with the MSME, M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane. The Barge has been constructed with a service life of 30 years.





“Contract for construction of 11 x ACTCM Barge was concluded with M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane, an MSME, in consonance with “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the Government of India,” read an official statement by the Ministry of Defence.





The availability of ACTCM Barges will help Indian Navy fulfil its operational commitments by easing the transportation, embarkation, and discharge of supplies and ammunition onto the Navy ships at outer harbours and alongside jetties.





More Developments In The Navy





In recent times, India’s naval force has witnessed some ground breaking events that have brought the nation closer to strengthening its maritime security. Earlier this month, the Navy saw the maiden landing of TEJAS (Navy) and MiG-29K onboard India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant. The take-off and landing of TEJAS (Navy) onboard INS Vikrant is a testament to India’s capability of designing, developing, building, and operating an indigenous aircraft carrier with an indigenous fighter aircraft.





In January this year, the Indian Navy commissioned the fifth Kalvari class submarine INS Vagir at the Naval dockyard, Mumbai. The delivery of INS Vagir to the Indian Navy was a noteworthy achievement as it is the third submarine that was delivered over a period of 24 months, despite the setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The addition of the ACTCM Barge to the Navy’s feat showcases India’s capability of bolstering the defence sector indigenously.







