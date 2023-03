Dhaka: Stressing on the need for enhancing regional connectivity for boosting trade and commerce, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has offered the use of Chattogram and Sylhet ports to India, according to report by Bangladesh's National News Agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).





"India can use our Chattogram and Sylhet ports if they want," PM Hasina said on Sunday when Member of the Governing Council of India Foundation Ram Madhav called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.





Hasina's Deputy Press Secretary K M Shakhawat Moon briefed the reporters after the meeting.





Sheikh Hasina mentioned that increased connectivity in the regions would help enhance people-to-people contact, BSS reported.





She also conveyed her greetings to the Indian Prime Minister through Ram Madhav.





Ram Madhav highly appreciated the socioeconomic advancement in Bangladesh under the unparalleled leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying, "Bangladesh and India have excellent friendship as neighbouring countries and hope that this relationship will continue in future."





Ambassador at large M Ziauddin, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were among those who were present at the meeting.





Chattogram, also known as Chittagong, is a large port city on the southeastern coast of Bangladesh. Sylhet post is located in eastern Bangladesh, on the Surma River, known for its Sufi shrines.





Towards strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, an India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore, of which the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline built at the cost of approximately Rs 285 crore, which has been spent by the government of India under grant assistance.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had on March 18 inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline via video conferencing.