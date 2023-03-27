



Pune: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande inaugurated the ‘2nd strategic dialogue on rise of china and its implications for the world’. While addressing, he said that China is increasingly displaying the willingness to project its military power with its aggressive attempts in establishing military base in Indo-Pacific.





He said, “China is increasingly displaying the willingness to project its military power from its aggressive attempts in establishing military base in Indo Pacific, Africa and more importantly in our immediate neighbourhood. The rapid expansion of pla Navy is reflection of its extra regional power projection and intentions.”







