



Cochin Shipyard Limited has received a prestigious Rs 550 crore order from global giant Samskip Group of Norway for the design and construction of two Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels with an option for two more vessels.





These ships can carry abt. 365 Nos. of 45-feet long high cube containers and are intended to serve the European Market where sustainable transportation solutions are in high demand. The first vessel is to be delivered in 28 months and the second to within 34 months.





The project is one of the world’s first Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessel that will be powered using Hydrogen Fuel Cells. The ambitious project under the Norwegian Government’s green funding programme aimed at emission-free transport solutions by adopting sustainable path-breaking future technologies.





Besides a strong presence in the Commercial market, Cochin shipyard is also active in defence shipbuilding, having recently delivered India’s First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant and 8 anti-submarine crafts for the Indian Navy.







