



Tokyo: Due to security concerns over China, Japan has decided to deploy missile troops on remote islands near China and Taiwan, American broadcaster CNN reported.





The country has ordered numerous troops, including missile units to ensure its hold in the region and showcase its defence capabilities.





Around 570 men of Japan's Ground Self-Defence Force will be stationed at the recently built garrison on Ishigaki island in the prefecture of Okinawa, the country's military confirmed, according to CNN. The troops reportedly arrived on Thursday.





Notably, the island of Ishigaki is quite famous amongst scuba divers and is located 200 kilometres south of the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands.





The islands, which are known in China as the Diaoyu Islands and Diaoyutai in Taiwan, have become one of the key points of focus for increasing tensions in the region.





Japan, amid growing security concerns, has been ramping up the construction of military bases in Okinawa, the band of 150 islands that curves to the south of Japan's main islands in the East China Sea, CNN reported.





On Friday, two Chinese vessels entered Japan's territorial water near the Senkaku Islands on Friday, pursuing two Japanese fishing boats in the East China Sea, Japan's NHK World reported.





The two Chinese ships reportedly entered Friday in territorial waters off Taisho Island between 4:20 and 4:50 a.m. (local time).





The ships, along with two other Chinese ships, were previously cruising in the contiguous area just outside of Japan's territorial waters, the coast guard officials said.





Friday's incident is the ninth time this year that Chinese government ships have been spotted in Japan's territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands, NHK World reported. Notably, Japan controls the islands, whereas China continues to claim them.





According to history and international law, the islands are inextricably linked to Japan's territory, the Japanese government claims.







