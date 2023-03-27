



We all are familiar with India’s Republic Day. But how much do we know about Republic Day Parade? Most of us have seen the pictures and vides of stunts performed on the bike during the Parade. Such exercises are conducted by the 'Daredevils Motorcycle Display team’ of the Indian Army. Shikha Surabhi became the first woman to make it to the daredevils squad. Captain Shikha Surabhi became part of the Daredevils Motorcycle Display Team in 2019.





Shikha's interest in sports since her childhood paved way for her entry into the Indian Army. Shikha's mother was a sports teacher. Having participated in many sports, Shikha started liking adventure more when she got into karate and judo. Shikha's parents also supported her.





Shikha joined the Indian Army in 2013 after completing her engineering degree in Jaipur. Her love for bike riding increased when she saw male soldiers riding bikes. Shikha says that learning martial arts taught her to be independent. At the age of 15, her parents gave her the keys to a bike and told her to get trained. When she saw the male officers riding the bullet, she wanted to ride it too. After learning to ride a bike, she went on a trip to Le Ladakh. Later, when she was posted in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh she explored the local areas on the bike which made her more confident.





Shikha expressed her interest to be a part of the Daredevils squad after taking charge as an officer in 2015. Surabhi clarified that it was her commanding officers who put faith in her and gave her confidence. Shikha is an inspiration to many girls and women officers in the Army. “Serve the nation. Die for the nation. And I can say that if someone asks me to do something for the nation, then I will be the first person to die for the country.”, says Shikha.







