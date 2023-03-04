The Ministry of Defence, intends to procure quantity 100 Logistic Drones (Heavy Weight) along with Accessories under emergency procurement through Fast Track Procedure (FTP) under Buy (Indian) category and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective bidders.

Operational Requirements

The components required are flying system along with Ground Control Station, Ground Data Terminal and other accessories as required for control of flying System and display of data. The mission range should not be less than 10 Km (To & from 5 Km each OR One side 10 km. Refuelling/Recharging/Swap of batteries permissible at 5Km) and endurance up to 30 Mins. The Payload Weight is expected to be up to 20 Kg and all Up Weight (AUW) not more than 60 Kg. The drones should be equipped with Day and Night Camera. The flight mode should have Fully Autonomous, Manual and Return to Home Modes for various contingencies.







