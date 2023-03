CHENNAI: Royal Navy warship HMS Tamar arrived in Chennai on Friday on a 13-day visit.





Commander Teilo Elliot Smith, commanding officer HMS Tamar, along with captain Ian Lynn, naval advisor at the British high commission, Delhi, called on Rear Admiral S Venkat Raman, flag officer commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry naval area, at the headquarters in Chennai and discussed matters of mutual interest, said a press release.





The Royal Navy and the Indian Navy will engage in a variety of activities including professional and social interactions and sports fixtures.





The British ship will leave on March 29.





The ship recently participated in multilateral naval exercise “La PĂ©rouse” in the Indian Ocean region.