



Dr Al-Tamimi visited the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bangalore and toured the centre's departments





During his current visit to the Republic of India, the Saudi Space Commission CEO Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi held several bilateral meetings with government agencies, Indian companies, and leaders of the space sector to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and build strategic partnerships in space economies and its future sectors in a way that serves common interests.





Dr. Al-Tamimi visited the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bangalore and toured the center's departments to get acquainted with the latest technologies being developed in the manufacture, design, and launch of satellites.





He met with the head of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to discuss ways of cooperation in strengthening the space sector in the Kingdom by benefiting from Indian successful experiences. They also discussed areas of cooperation between the two sides in the transfer and localization of knowledge and contributing to the development of space industries in the Kingdom to achieve its strategic goals.





The CEO of the Saudi Space Commission met the Director of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in the city of Kerala to discuss aspects of cooperation in the fields of qualifying local human resources and specialists in space programs and developing its technologies in the Kingdom, as well as identifying the main academic programs and research and innovation laboratories that can be learned from and implemented in the Kingdom.





The visit also included bilateral meetings with several heads of Indian companies in the space sector including NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), one of the commercial arms of ISRO, where he was briefed on the company's experiences and projects, best practices that enhance the economic and commercial aspect of the space sector, improving its environment, and raising its competitiveness.





The India visit aims to enhance joint economic, commercial, and knowledge cooperation in space between the Kingdom and India, and to maximize the benefit from Indian experiences and expertise in this sector, to achieve the aspirations and goals of Saudi Vision 2030.







