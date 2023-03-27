



The static Mock-Up simulator is under realisation. SMS provides a close to realistic ambiance and acquaintance with the Gaganyaan-Command Module, including the distance and approach estimation of the crew control buttons and displays systems.





The available space for any crew activity will be the same as that of an actual CM. It requires the crew module mock-up with every component like Avionics, ECLSS system, CPCS system, DRDO systems, etc. in the habitable area placed in exact congruence to that of the flight crew module for the near-real experience of the crew on the ground.





Gaganyaan Project





Gaganyaan project envisages launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bringing them back safely to earth by landing in Indian sea waters. The mission will demonstrate human spaceflight capability to Low Earth Orbit and safe return. ISRO is developing indigenous technologies for Human rated launch vehicle, Habitable Crew Module, Life Support System, Crew Escape System, Ground Station Network, Crew Training and Recovery. These technologies are crucial for meeting the objectives of Gaganyaan mission and for taking up interplanetary missions in future. A budget of Rs. 9,023 Crore is allocated towards achieving the objectives of Gaganyaan mission.





Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), the lead Centre for Human space flight activities inaugurated on 30th January 2019 at ISRO Headquarter campus in Bangalore, is responsible for implementation of GAGANYAAN Project. This involves end-to-end mission planning, development of Engineering systems for crew survival in space, crew selection and training and pursuing activities for sustained human space flight missions. HSFC takes support from other ISRO Centres to implement the first development flight of GAGANYAAN under Human Space Flight Program. The primary mandate of this centre is to spearhead ISRO’s Gaganyaan program through co-ordinated efforts and focus all the activities that are carried out in other ISRO centres, research labs in India, Indian academia and Industries towards accomplishing the mission. HSFC conforms to high standards of reliability and human safety in undertaking R&D activities in new technology areas, such as life support systems, Human Factors Engineering, Bioastronautics, Crew training and Human rating & certification. These areas would constitute important components for future sustained human space flight activities like rendezvous and docking, space station building and interplanetary collaborative manned missions to Moon/Mars and near-earth asteroids.





The project is accomplished through an optimal strategy by considering inhouse expertise, experience of Indian industry, intellectual capabilities of Indian academia & research institutions along with cutting edge technologies available with international agencies. The pre-requisites for Gaganyaan mission include development of many critical technologies including human rated launch vehicle for carrying crew safely to space, Life Support System to provide an earth like environment to crew in space, crew emergency escape provision and evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew.





Various precursor missions are planned for demonstrating the Technology Preparedness Levels before carrying out the actual Human Space Flight mission. These demonstrator missions include Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT), Pad Abort Test (PAT) and Test Vehicle (TV) flights. Safety and reliability of all systems will be proven in unmanned missions preceding manned mission.





Human Rated LVM3 (HLVM3)





LVM3 rocket, the well proven and reliable heavy lift launcher of ISRO, is identified as the launch vehicle for Gaganyaan mission. It consists of solid stage, liquid stage and cryogenic stage. All systems in LVM3 launch vehicle are re-configured to meet human rating requirements and named Human rated LVM3. HLVM3 will be capable of launching the Orbital Module to an intended Low Earth Orbit of 400 km. HLVM3 consists of Crew Escape System (CES) powered by a set of quick acting, high burn rate solid motors which ensures that Crew Module along with crew is taken to a safe distance in case of any emergency at launch pad or during ascent phase.







