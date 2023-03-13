



This comes as Pakistan decided to skip SCO chief justices meet being held in India





The United States has said that it supports constructive dialogues between India and Pakistan but reiterated that it was for New Delhi and Islamabad to decide on the nature of the dialogue.





Stating that the US is ready to play its role if the countries agreed, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said it was, however, not up to the US to determine the modalities. He was answering a query on why the US shouldn't mediate between the two countries since it had the power and authority to do so.





"Because these are decisions for the countries themselves. If they agree on a particular role for the United States, the United States is prepared to, as a partner to both countries, support that process in any way that we responsibly can," Price told reporters.





"Ultimately, it is not for the United States to determine the modalities or the way in which India and Pakistan engage one another. What we support is constructive dialogue, meaningful diplomacy between India and Pakistan, in the first instance to resolve longstanding conflicts," Price said.





Pak Skips SCO Meet





In a significant move, Pakistan on Thursday announced its decision to skip the meeting of Chief Justices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) scheduled in New Delhi from March 10-12.





"As one of the active members of the SCO, Pakistan regularly participates in all SCO activities and constructively contributes to their outcomes," The Express Tribune quoted Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch's statement.





Due to his unavoidable commitments on the scheduled meeting dates, the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan will not be able to participate in the SCO meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts scheduled from 10-12 March, 2023. He has accordingly conveyed his regrets to his Indian counterpart, who is the current chair/host of the meeting,” the statement added.





Pakistan is the only country that will skip the SCO Chief Justice meeting hosted by India. All other countries, including China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, will attend the meeting. The representative of Iran, a new member, will be present.





However, regional analysts believe the decision reflects the current status of India-Pakistan relations. India has also invited Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the SCO leaders meet but Islamabad is yet to confirm his participation.







