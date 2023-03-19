



It seems that during the initial exchange of fire, terrorists managed to escape, taking advantage of darkness, a police officer said. A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and a joint team of forces in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama. A cordon and search operation was launched after police received a tip-off. The terrorists managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness





Pulwama: A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and a joint team of forces in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama in South Kashmir on Saturday (March 18) in the early hours of the morning, during which terrorists managed to escape.





Police said that acting upon a specific intelligence input generated about the presence of terrorists in Mitrigam Village of Pulwama, a cordon and search operation was launched during predawn hours. As the searches intensified, the hiding terrorists fired upon the search party leading to a brief gunfight in the area.





After a brief exchange of firing, there was no fire from the other side and during searches, no terrorists were found at the encounter site, said police.





It seems that during the initial exchange of fire, terrorists managed to escape, taking advantage of darkness, a police officer said.





Meanwhile, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations in central and south Kashmir districts as part of the investigation with regard to terrorists, and secessionist cases registered by the SIA.





Sources said that sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids in the summer capital Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and other districts.





The SIA teams also raided the residence of Sarjan Ahmed Wagay @Barkati son of Abdul Raziq Wagay, a resident of Reben Zainapora in the Shopian district.





Official sources said raids are being conducted in connection with a case already registered at the SIA. “The details of the case will be shared later,” he said.







