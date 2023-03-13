



Islamabad: Two police officials were killed while five others were injured in terrorist attacks on police personnel deployed on census duty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank and Lakki Marwat districts, Dawn reported citing police and Rescue 1122.





Constable Khan Nawab was killed while police constables Shah Nawaz and Aslam Khan, Levies official Bismillah, Frontier Constabulary official Abdullah and driver Eid Jan were injured in an armed attack from terrorists on a police van deployed for the security of census staff in Tank's Kot Azam area.





The injured officials retaliated and forced the attackers to retreat who later escaped from the site. A contingent of police reached the site, cordoned off the area and began a search operation, as per the news report. The injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Tank for medical treatment where their condition was stated as being stable.





In another attack, two terrorists targeted Constable Dil Jan deployed on census duty in Lakki Marwat's Parwala village near Sadar police station, as per the Dawn report. Dil Jan died on the spot and terrorists managed to escape after the incident. A heavy police contingent arrived at the site and initiated a search operation.





Last week, a police personnel was killed while four others were injured in a terrorist attack targeting a census team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district. The outlawed terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, as per the Dawn report.





Pakistan's law and order situation has worsened over the past few months, with terrorist groups launching attacks with near impunity across the country. The TTP has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan since the terrorist group's talks with Pakistan broke down in November last year, as per the Dawn report.





According to the statistics revealed by Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, as 134 people lost their lives and 254 received injuries in at least 44 terrorist attacks across the nation.







