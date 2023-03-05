



New Delhi: The sixth meeting of the Joint Working Group on Aircraft Carrier Technology Co-operation, constituted under the auspices of the India-US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative, was held in India from February 27 to March 3.





An 11-member US delegation headed by Rear Admiral James Downey, Program Executive Officer (PEO), Carriers visited various defence and industrial installations in Delhi and Kochi.





The opening session of the Joint Working Group Meeting was held on February 27 in Delhi and was co-chaired by Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta, Assistant Controller Carrier Projects (ACCP).





During the meeting, Downey acknowledged India’s status as one of the very few countries capable of constructing aircraft carriers, and appreciated India’s landmark achievement of operating the indigenous aircraft, TEJAS, from the indigenous carrier in a short span of time post commissioning of the ship.





Further, both sides highlighted the good work undertaken by the Joint Working Group so far.





Plans for future co-operation under various aspects of Aircraft Carrier Technology were also discussed and a joint statement released.





As part of the visit, the US delegation also interacted with the senior leadership in both Delhi and Kochi.





The meeting marked yet another significant milestone in the ongoing co-operation between the two countries in the field of Aircraft Carrier technology.







