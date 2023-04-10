



The 10th Edition of annual Indian Navy Sri Lanka Navy bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-2023 is scheduled to be held at Colombo from 3rd of April. The exercise is being conducted in two phases of three days each, the Harbour Phase followed by Sea Phase. The Indian Navy will be represented by INS Kiltan and INS Savitri while Sri Lanka Navy will have SLNS Vijayabahu and SLNS Samudura. In addition, Indian Navy Chetak helicopter and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft along with Sri Lanka Air Force Dornier and BEL 412 helicopters would also participate in the exercise. The exercise will also have the Special Forces of the two navies participate together.





SLINEX-2023 will aim to enhance inter-operability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices and procedures in multi-faceted Maritime operations between both the Navies. The Harbour Phase would include sports fixtures, yoga session and cultural events which would provide an opportunity for personnel from both navies to learn from each other, and re-enforce shared values as well as build bonds of friendship and camaraderie.





The annual maritime exercise exemplifies the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka which has strengthened mutual cooperation in the maritime domain. Interaction between the navies of the two countries has also grown significantly in recent years, in consonance with India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and Hon’ble PM’s vision of ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)’.





Both Indian Naval ships will be kept open for visitors including school children during the harbour phase. A Coordinated Indian Navy-Sri Lanka Navy Band Performance in collaboration with Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre will also be organized. The Sea Phase would include exercises in multi dimensions like surface and anti-air firing exercises, seamanship evaluations, helicopter and maritime patrol aircraft operations, advance tactical manoeuvres, search and rescue and Special Forces operations at sea.







