National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah



Five Army personnel were killed and one was seriously injured after their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Poonch





New Delhi: A day after National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah asked security agencies not to harass innocents during their operation against the perpetrators of a recent terror attack in Poonch, the BJP on Sunday said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s remarks are unacceptable as those could hamper the probe.





The saffron party also said people should also understand the “ill motives” of the NC leadership, which is trying to create a wedge between communities by misusing such critical situations.





“Abdullah accused investigation agencies of harassing common people in the name of the Poonch terror attack probe. He should not mislead people and rather ask them to join the probe to punish the culprits as soon as possible,” senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta said here.





Five Army personnel were killed and one was seriously injured after their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Poonch on Thursday. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.





“They (security agencies) have started operations in Pooch. They should not arrest innocent people. It was their mistake, they should not harass innocent people. It is wrong and it should be avoided,” Abdullah said on Saturday.





On Friday, the NC president had said the top security officials in Jammu and Kashmir should look into the lapses that led to the killing of the soldiers.





“The area (where the attack took place) is closer to the border. There must be a security issue which they need to check. There has been a mistake somewhere, they should look into it,” he had said.





Gupta said the NC leadership should ponder for a while that central agencies are probing the case of a terror attack in which five Army bravehearts have given the supreme sacrifice.





“The unfounded statements given by Abdullah in context of the Poonch attack are unacceptable as these could hamper the investigation and have the potential to alienate people from the mainstream,” he said.





The former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister also said people should understand the “ill motives” of the NC leadership, which is trying to create a wedge between communities by misusing such critical situations.





“Those who have any knowledge about the terror strike in Poonch should come forward and become part of the probe as five countrymen have lost their precious lives while performing their duties,” he said.





Security agencies suspect that around 6 to 7 terrorists were involved in the attack. The Indian Army has deployed several special forces teams in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along with drones and helicopters to hunt down the terrorists.





As Muslims in India observe Eid today, residents of Sangiote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have decided to skip the celebrations following the Thursday terrorist attack on an Indian Army truck that killed five Jawans. The vehicle was reportedly carrying fruits for an Iftar gathering.





Five soldiers were killed and one injured after the terrorists attacked the lone Army truck, which was carrying eatables for Iftar to a nearby village, in the dense forest area of Bhata Dhurian late on Thursday afternoon and the vehicle caught fire.







