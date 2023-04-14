



Maputo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and affirmed commitment to work for advancements in trade and investments, defence, development cooperation, health and people-to-people ties.





"Honoured to call on President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique. Conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Heartwarming to hear his fond memories of his time in Ahmedabad. Appreciate his deep interest in deepening our cooperation. Valued his guidance on further developing our relationship. In line with PM Modi's vision, India will respond to Mozambican priorities," wrote Jaishankar in his Facebook post.





He also co-chaired the 5th India-Mozambique Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambique's Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.





Jaishankar took stock of the progress made in wide spectrum of areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, agriculture, energy, railways, health, education, development cooperation and defense. The EAM also explored new avenues to intensify the relationship further.





"Exchanged perspectives on our solid cooperation in the multilateral fora. Congratulated Mozambique on its successful UNSC Presidency month. Agreed to work together to voice the concerns of Global South, especially on issues like terrorism and climate change," read his Facebook post.





He also interacted with the Indian Community in Mozambique. Addressing them he said that the relationship between the two countries is a "time-tested, historic relationship."





"Over many decades our leaders, people, societies. We have shared a lot, bonded deeply and even today when we pursue our developmental path - there is a lot we can do for it," he said.





Describing the relationship with Mozambique, Jaishankar said, "To me, as someone from the world of politics and diplomacy, it is the strong sense of solidarity between us, that is really for me the defining characteristic. In economic terms, this is a relationship where we do an annual trade turnover of USD 4 billion, where Indian companies have invested USD 11 billion. Moreover, Indian communities have lived here for many many years and had made this their home and have prospered here, contributing significantly to the growth of Mozambique."





The EAM also said that it was his second visit to the African nation. "I have come here to Mozambique for the second time, after a gap of 7 years. The last time I was here I accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his very memorable visit in 2016. In the 7 years that have passed, our relationship has changed very profoundly. You all saw the one example of it - the inauguration of the bridge over River Buzi," he said.





Jaishankar virtually inaugurated the Buzi Bridge, constructed as part of the 132 km Tica-Buzi-Nova-Sofala Road project. The bridge has been built by India.





"Our relations are historical, it started when Mozambique was struggling for its independence. All the Presidents of Mozambique visited India and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi too visited Mozambique. This is not a normal relationship if you see it under the canvass of politics, economy, and trade - this is a significant and priceless relationship. This is why I am very happy to be here," he said.





Jaishankar further elaborated on building this relationship in changing world.





"Our task today is how to deepen this relationship in changing world - how to support each other in our aspirations and ambitions. There are many things which are happening here and my objective to visit Mozambique is to advance the progress we have seen," he added.





He also visited Nacional Fabrica Nacional de Medicamentos in Maputo. He also thanked Minister of Health Dr. Armindo Tiago for joining.





"Impressed by the cutting edge technology & state of the art facilities.India's transfer of technology & skilled manpower is making a difference in Mozambique," Jaishankar tweeted.





Earlier in the day, he paid homage to the leaders of Mozambique's freedom struggle at the Heroes Square this morning and took a ride in a 'Made in India' train in the country's capital Maputo.





EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Mozambique from April 13-15 to further strengthen India's "strong bilateral relations" with the African nation.







