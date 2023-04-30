



At a nearly 45-minute meeting with Li, amid the three-year border row, Singh also conveyed to the Chinese defence minister that the development of India-China ties is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the border.





Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not exchange handshake with Li ahead of the bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li, while, he had handshakes with Tajik, Iranian and Kazakh counterparts ahead of the bilateral.





In a statement, the defence ministry said the two ministers had "frank" discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations.





"The raksha mantri categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders," it said.





"He added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments," the ministry said.





It said Singh reiterated that violation of existing agreements has "eroded" the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.





Singh conveyed to Li that India wants to improve relations with China but it can happen only after peace and tranquillity are restored at the border, the sources said.





The meeting between the two defence ministers took place days after the Indian and Chinese armies held the 18th round of military talks on ending the three-year border row.





In the Corps Commander talks on April 23, the two sides agreed to stay in close touch and work out a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest.





However, there was no indication of any clear forward movement in ending the row.





Singh also held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Iran and Tajikistan and presented them mementoes. It is learnt that no memento was given to the Chinese minister.







