



The S-400 is a Russian-made long-range surface-to-air missile system designed to detect, track, and destroy aircraft, drones, and missiles at ranges of up to 400 km





A few years ago, India became the third country after China and Turkey to purchase Russian-made S-400 missile defence systems, also known as "Triumph."





India considers the S-400 system as essential defence equipment to safeguard its territorial integrity and protect it from any hypothetical external aggression.





In an interview with Sputnik, former IAF officers described the Russian-made S-400 as a "game-changer" in a war-like situation, noting that these systems, which can fire missiles with various ranges, are capable of taking down fast-moving fighter jets and cruise missiles at a range of up to 400 kilometers (248.5 miles).





Such an air defence and anti-missile system did not exist before.





How Many Russian-Made S-400s Does India Have in Service?





In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi sealed a $5.43 billion deal on the supply of five squadrons of S-400 systems to India.





As of April 26, two S-400 squadrons have been sent to India and transferred into service: The first S-400 squadron from Russia arrived in India in December 2021, and the second battery in April 2022.





The third S-400 regiment is expected to be handed over to India sometime soon, according to the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport.





It's worth noting that India's deal with Russia for S-400s has prompted "concerns" in the United States, with Washington at one point threatening to impose sanctions under the CAATSA Act against India's defence purchases from Russia.





Where Is S-400 Systems Deployed In India?





The deployment locations of S-400 systems in India have not been officially disclosed, but it is assumed they are stationed at key strategic locations in the country.





According to Indian media, two S-400 squadrons have already been deployed at different locations across India, although there are conflicting reports about where exactly the systems have been inducted.





Some reports suggest one S-400 squadron has been deployed in a position where it covers the country's border in the state of West Bengal, and another one from where it can cover the Ladakh sector of the border with China. Ladakh is a separate region of India that borders southwestern China and Nepal. The region has witnessed several clashes between Chinese and Indian troops, with the latest escalation skirmish taking place in December 2022.





Earlier, however, media reports suggested that one regiment had been deployed at the border with Pakistan in order to tackle aerial attacks on Punjab and northern Rajasthan.





Does India's Neighbour China Have Russian S-400s?





It's worth noting that China acquired S-400 missile systems from Russia in 2018, which made it the first foreign country to receive deliveries of the advanced Russian system.





According to media reports, China's S-400 systems are deployed in the central province of Henan and the port city of Shanghai. As in the case of India, official data does not provide details of the systems' exact deployment locations.







