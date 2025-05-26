A Falarick 105 ATGM integrated with the John Cockerill Turret





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is actively developing a new gun-fired Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) system tailored for the 105mm cannon of the Zorawar Light Tank, marking a significant step in India’s push for indigenous defence capabilities.





The Zorawar, jointly developed by DRDO’s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), is a 25-ton, three-crew light tank designed for agility, high-altitude operations, and rapid deployment. Its primary armament is a 105mm high-pressure rifled gun, initially sourced from John Cockerill of Belgium, but DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) is now developing an indigenous replacement to reduce reliance on foreign systems.





A core feature of the Zorawar’s firepower is its ability to launch ATGMs directly from its 105mm main gun, enhancing its capability to defeat modern armoured threats at extended ranges.





This gun-launched ATGM is expected to offer projectile penetration of approximately 500mm of armoured steel at ranges between 2,000 and 2,500 meters, enabling the tank to effectively engage and destroy enemy tanks, armoured vehicles, and fortified positions from stand-off distances. The integration of a gun-fired ATGM system is crucial for high-altitude and mountainous warfare, where direct line-of-sight engagements are common and mobility is paramount.





The indigenous 105mm gun and its compatible ATGM will undergo rigorous internal trials before being integrated into Zorawar prototypes for further testing.





These evaluations will focus on performance, accuracy, and reliability to ensure the system meets the operational requirements of the Indian Army in challenging terrains such as Ladakh. The move towards a locally developed gun and missile system aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, aiming to enhance strategic autonomy and reduce import dependency.





In addition to the ATGM capability, the Zorawar is equipped with advanced features such as a remote-controlled weapon station, active protection systems, modular armour, and cutting-edge surveillance and targeting technologies, including thermal imaging and laser rangefinders.





The tank’s design emphasises versatility, with amphibious capability and a high power-to-weight ratio, making it suitable for rapid manoeuvring across varied terrains.





The development of a gun-fired ATGM for the Zorawar’s 105mm cannon is thus a pivotal element in India’s strategy to field a modern, indigenous light tank capable of confronting contemporary armoured threats, particularly in high-altitude and sensitive border regions.





As the project advances, further indigenisation of subsystems—including the engine and fire control systems—is expected, reinforcing India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and operational readiness.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







