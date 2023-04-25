



Panama City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered the keynote address at the India-Latin America Business event, highlighting ten important reasons why the India-Panama business collaboration has strong prospects and merits-focused endeavours.





EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Latin America. EAM on Monday arrived in Panama City for a two-day visit.





Delivering a keynote address at the India-Latin America Business event, Jaishankar said, "As the 5th largest economy, our presence across the world is steadily growing. Transformation in manufacturing, infrastructure, innovation and startup culture within India are game changers," he said.





"Nearing USD 50 billion, India-Latin America trade has a much-diversified basket. A significant increase in investments and interest in mining, energy, agro and infrastructure sectors will power it further," he added in his keynote address.





Jaishankar further said in his address that the long-awaited reforms in India have led to record Indian exports. "Latin America is an attractive market. Providing vaccines to 100 countries and medicines to 150; India's proposition as the Pharmacy of the World is welcomed by all," he added.





"A robust digital backbone in India allows the delivery of public goods and tools for business. Manufacturing pickup via Production Linked Incentives and support to vendor chains and MSMEs. Indian products are a natural fit for the Latin American middle class," Jaishankar emphasised.





"Indian project execution has grown across geographies. Made in India and Delivered by India are globally becoming realities. Indian agriculture is making strides in yields, quality, and technology. This has external implications," Jaishankar pointed out.





Jaishankar said that the brand is getting stronger as India is trusted in the digital domain. Indian Talent and Skills consider the world as a workplace today. Initiatives like Skill India, Startup India and New Education Policy are a part of this mosaic.





Before beginning his visit to Panamas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Cinco de Mayo Square in Panama City.





"Began my visit by paying homage to Gandhi ji at the Cinco de Mayo square in Panama City. Pleased to meet those working for the National Civil Protection System @Sinaproc_Panama and Indian community members. They are the living bridge between our nations," Jaishankar tweeted.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived in Panama City for a two-day visit. Jaishankar was received by Panama's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Francos.





Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Arrived in Panama City. Thank Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs @VladimirFrancoS for the warm reception. Look forward to a packed bilateral and multilateral agenda.





"During his visit, Jaishankar will be calling on the top leadership. He will be hosted by Panama's Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo. During this visit, the India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting will also be convened wherein Jaishankar will meet representatives of the eight-country Central American Integration System (SICA).





on Sunday, Jaishankar, while speaking at the inauguration of the Ocean-going Passenger-cum-Cargo Ferry, MV Ma Lisha, in Guyana said the ferry is a testimony of the close friendship between the two nations. He was on a visit to Guyana from April 21-24.





After his visit to Panama, the EAM on April 25 will embark on a Colombia visit where he would be meeting several top representatives of the Government, business and civil society. His Colombia visit would be the first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said in its release.





Jaishankar and Colombia's counterpart Alvaro Leyva Duran will review the bilateral ties. Following his visit to Colombia, Jaishankar will head to the Dominican Republic, according to an MEA release.





The visit to the Dominican Republic is the highest-level visit from India since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1999. Jaishankar's visit takes place after the establishment of India's resident Embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022.





Apart from calling on the country's political leadership, EAM will be holding discussions with Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez. The two leaders will formally inaugurate the Indian resident mission. EAM is also expected to deliver a talk at the Dominican Republic Foreign Ministry.





Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Panama Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney held a joint press conference on Monday after holding discussions on several bilateral issues related to health and trade.





Addressing the joint briefing, EAM Jaishankar said India and Panama discussed what can be done to expand the cooperation and how Indian Pharmaceuticals can be brought to Panama.





"In the last three years, Indian pharmacy has made a change in the world. In covid we supplied vaccines, and we exported medicines to most of the developed world," Jaishankar said.





"Covid has taught us not to be dependent on very limited centres of production, on supply chains that can be disrupted so it is very important that there are more regional capacities, it is particularly important in health. It is not just trading, as research goes into it, we discussed how we can bring Indian pharmaceuticals to India," the EAM added.





Jaishankar said further that India sees Latin America as a region that is not too far as the trade is heading towards 50 billion dollars.





"Our companies are doing big projects in Latin America, we have large operations of Indian companies, we have daily exchanges, we have a capacity building and we have a diaspora here," the EAM added.





Speaking on the bilateral ties between India and Panama, Jaishankar, "It is a great pleasure to be in Panama as politically India and Panama have been strong close friends traditionally."We share attributes of democracies, markets, economy and pluralistic societies," he said.





"Our world outlook is also very similar, as we are part of large south-south cooperation there is a very good base of understanding and friendship," he added.





Speaking at the meeting held earlier, Jaishankar informed that most talks were devoted to how to deepen the India-Panama friendship and how to expand the cooperation in trade, investment, possibilities of exploring a logistics hub in Panama for Indian companies, challenges of affordable health, energy, renewables etc."





Jaishankar also said he was very appreciative of the care taken of the Indian community in Panama.







