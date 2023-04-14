



NEW DELHI: ISRO is gearing up for the launch of PSLV-C55 mission next week and the lift-off is likely on April 22. Unlike previous launches, this launch is unique as integration of different stages of the rocket has been done in an innovative way to help reduce time in the assembly process. The PSLV-C55 is also the first rocket to be integrated at the new PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) and is said it will put a Singaporean satellite in space reports Times of India





During previous PSLV missions, the entire space vehicle was integrated at the first launchpad with the help of the Mobile Service Tower (MST). However, ISRO is following a new approach with the PSLV-C55 mission as the first and second stages will be integrated at the PIF centre and will be transferred to the first launch pad via the new mobile launch pedestal (MLP).





The new approach will allow the partial integration of a PSLV vehicle even if the first launch pad has been preoccupied with another launch and thus helps increase the launch frequency and allow the space agency to launch more missions in less time.





In this launch, the satellites from Singapore are being launched commercially.





ISRO’s workhorse PSLV or Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle is the third-generation rocket. Since its first successful launch in October 1994, it has emerged as the “reliable and versatile workhorse launch vehicle”. It has till now launched about 297 customer satellites for 33 countries to the low earth orbit (LEO).





In March, ISRO’s heavy-lifter LVM3-M3 launched 36 satellites of UK-headquartered OneWeb, backed by Bharti Airtel, into space and successfully placed them in orbit. The OneWeb mission was ISRO's second launch of the year. In February, the space agency launched the SSLV-D2/EOS07 mission.







