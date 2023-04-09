



Jammu: The Indian Army has thwarted an infiltration bid by a group of terrorists in the Poonch Sector of Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, killing one of them.





The terrorists were trying to sneak in from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), usually done with the active help and support of the Pakistan Army.





“On the intervening night of 8/9 Apr 2023, alert troops of Indian Army on the LoC in the Poonch Sector(J&K), detected some suspicious movement of a group individuals,” Defence Ministry spokesman said.





“The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on own side of LoC, close to the fence,” he said.





A gunfight ensued and one body was found later, he said.





Other intruders ran into the forest area, he said, adding cordon of the area has been established and search operation is in progress.







