



The inauguration of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, a collaboration between TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus, is set to significantly impact Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India. Here are the key ways this facility will benefit MSMEs:





The facility will support the production of 18,000 aircraft parts indigenously, creating immense opportunities for MSMEs to engage in the supply chain. This local sourcing will not only enhance the domestic manufacturing base but also reduce dependency on imports.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that projects like the C-295 facility are expected to create thousands of jobs. As MSMEs participate in the production process, they will also contribute to employment generation in related sectors.





The establishment of this facility will necessitate a skilled workforce, leading to increased training and development programs for local talent. This focus on skill enhancement will empower MSMEs by equipping them with advanced technical capabilities necessary for aerospace manufacturing.





The C-295 program has already engaged 37 Indian suppliers and certified various specialized processes thus strengthening local supply chains. This development fosters a robust local supply chain, allowing MSMEs to thrive as they become integral parts of the defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The establishment of this facility will necessitate the development of specialised infrastructure, including hangars and maintenance facilities. A Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub for the C-295 aircraft is also planned, which will further integrate MSMEs into the defence supply chain by providing ongoing support services.





Economic Impact

Boosting 'Make In India'

The C-295 manufacturing hub aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative, aiming to reduce import dependence and enhance domestic capabilities. By fostering local manufacturing, the project is expected to increase exports and contribute to India's defense self-reliance. The involvement of MSMEs in this ecosystem is critical as it diversifies the supply chain and reduces reliance on foreign suppliers.

Airbus is committed to fulfilling its offset obligations by sourcing products and services from Indian suppliers, which includes many MSMEs. This strategy not only boosts local industries but also enhances their competitiveness on a global scale.





The facility marks India's first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft, positioning Vadodara as a strategic hub for both defence and civil aviation manufacturing. This expansion into aerospace sector offers MSMEs new avenues for growth and diversification into high-tech sectors.





The government's emphasis on self-reliance through initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat and programs such as iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) provides additional support for MSMEs involved in defence technology development. These initiatives encourage innovation and provide funding opportunities for start-ups and smaller enterprises.





The C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility is poised to create a transformative environment for MSMEs in India, driving job creation, enhancing skills, and fostering a robust local supply chain within the defence sector.







