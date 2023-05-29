



The Aerospace Systems is developing core solar power UAS tech for NewSpace Research and Technologies' High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) program.





Flight Testing for the UAS Tech demonstrator is underway as new barriers of cutting edge technologies are being explored. NRT's High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) UAV would have an endurance of 3+ months and is at the cutting edge of Aerospace Technology with only a handful of global firms as competitors.





NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT) based in Bangalore, designs and develops Persistent Drones for Earth Observation and Communications. NRT platforms operate from 5km to 20 km with varied endurance (few days to months)





The crucial results will help advance research & development required to achieve multi-day solar powered flight soon.







