



Two weeks after a crash of one of the MiG-21 jets over Rajasthan that killed three, the Indian Air Force has grounded its fleet of around 50 fighter aircraft. The entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter aircraft has been grounded as the investigations are on and the reason behind the May 8 crash is being probed.





Notably, three people were killed after the MiG-21 aircraft crashed into a house in Hanumangarh shortly after it took off from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh. The fighter jet was on a routine training sortie when it met with an accident. The pilot suffered minor injuries after which an inquiry had been launched to probe the exact cause of the crash.





"The MiG-21 fleet has been grounded till the investigations are carried out and reasons for the crash are ascertained," senior defence officials told ANI.





People familiar with the matter told news agency PTI that all the MiG-21 aircraft are currently undergoing technical evaluation and checks. They will be allowed to fly only after clearance by the teams concerned carrying out the scrutiny.





The MiG-21 aircraft variants started getting inducted into the Indian Air Force over five decades and are on the verge of being phased out. At present, the IAF has three MiG-21 squadrons with a total of around 50 aircraft and all of them are going to be phased out by the early part of 2025. The IAF has 31 combat aircraft squadrons including three of the MiG-21 Bison variant. The MiG-21 was inducted into the IAF in the 1960s and 800 variants of the fighter have been in service.





The crash rate of the MiG-21 has been a cause of concern in recent times as many of them have met with accidents. The IAF is also looking at induction of the indigenous aircraft including the TEJAS MK-1A and TEJAS MK-2 along with the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.





MiG-21s Involved In 400 Crashes





According to official data, MiG-21s were involved in 400 crashes in the last six decades. The IAF last year finalised a timeline of three years to phase out the remaining MiG-21 fighter squadrons.





As part of the IAF's modernisation plan, the defence ministry in February 2021 sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 83 Tejas jets.





The IAF has already procured 36 Rafale jets to enhance its combat capabilities. It is also in the process of acquiring 114 Medium Role Fighter Aircraft.







