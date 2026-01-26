



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled a scale model of its advanced high-power microwave (HPM) directed energy weapon (DEW) system, marking a significant step forward in counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) technology.





The prototype, developed by the Microwave Tube Research and Development Centre (MTRDC) in Bengaluru, targets swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), addressing a growing threat in modern warfare.





The model was showcased on 20 January 2026 during the International Conference on Electronic Warfare (EWCI) 2026, organised by the India chapter of the US-based Association of Old Crows (AOC). The event runs from 20 to 22 January in Bangalore.





MTRDC initiated the HPM project in 2019, with the prototype now undergoing rigorous trials and testing, according to a project member who spoke to Janes on the unveiling day.





In demonstrations, the system has successfully disabled small quadcopter UAVs, such as those akin to the DJI Phantom series, at ranges extending up to 1 km.





The team aims to extend the kill range to 5 km, with all testing scheduled for completion by June 2026, reflecting an ambitious timeline for operational readiness.





Technical specifications include operation in the S-band frequency, a peak power output of 450 MW, and a pulse width of 20 ns. The single-shot pulse repetition frequency (PRF) can reach 50 Hz or 500 Hz.





The beam width is reportedly tuneable, allowing adaptability to various threat scenarios, though further details remain classified due to the programme's sensitive nature.





This HPM DEW represents India's push towards indigenous directed energy solutions, complementing ongoing efforts in electronic warfare and air defence modernisation.





As drone swarms proliferate in asymmetric conflicts worldwide, systems like this could prove pivotal for the Indian Armed Forces, enhancing layered defence against low-cost, high-volume threats.





Development by MTRDC underscores Bengaluru's role as a hub for microwave and RF technologies, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative in defence manufacturing.





Successful trials could lead to integration with existing platforms, such as mobile C-UAS units or ground-based air defence networks.





Challenges ahead include scaling power output, ensuring beam coherence over extended ranges, and mitigating atmospheric effects on microwave propagation.





Nevertheless, the prototype's early successes against commercial UAVs validate the technology's potential against more sophisticated military drones.





India's investment in DEWs positions it alongside global leaders like the United States and Israel, which have fielded similar systems. Future iterations may incorporate multi-band capabilities or AI-driven targeting to counter evolving UAV tactics.





By June 2026, DRDO anticipates a mature system ready for user trials, potentially accelerating induction into service. This unveiling at EWCI 2026 not only highlights technical prowess but also fosters international collaboration in electronic warfare domains.





Based On Janes Report







