



General Electric (GE) Aerospace has pledged to supply 20 F404 engines annually to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) commencing from the financial year 2026.





This commitment forms a cornerstone of the ongoing collaboration between the two entities, aimed at bolstering India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities under the 'Make in India' initiative. The agreement underscores GE's renewed focus on the Indian market amid escalating demand for advanced fighter jet propulsion systems.





The F404 engine powers the TEJAS MK-1 and MK-1A variants, which are pivotal to the Indian Air Force's (IAF) modernisation drive. HAL, as the lead integrator for the TEJAS program, has faced supply chain bottlenecks that delayed deliveries in recent years. GE's assurance addresses these concerns directly, promising a steady production ramp-up to meet contractual obligations.





Under the landmark 2021 agreement, GE is licensed to manufacture F404-IN20 engines through HAL, with technology transfer provisions enabling up to 80 per cent indigenisation over time. This annual commitment of 20 units aligns with HAL's production targets of 16-24 TEJAS MK-1A jets per year, mitigating risks of engine shortages that previously hampered the program's timeline.





The pledge arrives at a critical juncture, as the IAF accelerates induction of 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft under a ₹48,000 crore contract awarded to HAL in February 2021. Deliveries, initially slated for 2024, have slipped due to engine availability; GE's FY2026 commitment is poised to synchronise supply with HAL's assembly line at Bangalore and Nashik facilities.





GE's decision reflects strategic confidence in India's defence sector growth, particularly as DRDO and private players like Tata Advanced Systems explore next-generation platforms. The F404-IN20, enhanced with full authority digital engine control (FADEC), delivers 84 kN thrust, enabling the TEJAS to achieve supercruise capabilities and superior manoeuvrability in contested airspace.





This supply assurance also supports India's broader aerospace ambitions, including the TEJAS MK-2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programs, where upgraded F414 engines will play a role. By committing to 20 engines yearly—potentially scaling higher—GE helps de-risk HAL's order book, which now exceeds 300 TEJAS variants amid export pursuits to nations like Argentina and the Philippines.





Industry analysts view this as a win for bilateral ties, especially post the US-India defence pact enhancements in 2025. It counters narratives of foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) dragging feet on transfers, reinforcing GE's position against competitors like Safran for future Rafale-M or naval programs.





HAL's Chairman DK Sunil hailed the commitment as 'transformative', noting it would enable full-spectrum production without imports post-2026. This aligns with the Defence Production Policy's goal of self-reliance, reducing forex outflows estimated at $500 million for the initial batch.





Challenges persist, including certification of locally produced engines and supply chain localisation for high-temperature alloys. Yet, GE's on-site support at HAL facilities and joint ventures signal long-term investment. The IAF, grappling with squadron shortages below 30, stands to gain operational readiness by FY2028.





Economically, the deal injects vitality into Karnataka's aerospace corridor, creating over 1,000 skilled jobs in manufacturing and testing. It exemplifies successful public-private partnerships, with GE training Indian engineers on overhaul and repair, fostering a domestic MRO ecosystem.





Looking ahead, this commitment paves the way for F414 co-production under a separate 2023 MoU, critical for AMCA's 110 kN thrust needs. As India eyes 5.5th-generation fighters, GE's reliability could influence offsets in multibillion-dollar deals.





Stakeholders anticipate formal ratification at Aero India 2026, where prototypes and engine displays may showcase progress. This step not only secures TEJAS timelines but elevates India's stature in global aviation supply chains.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







