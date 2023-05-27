



Dubai: Arabsat, one of the leading satellite service providers in the Arab world, launched Badr-8 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Saturday, after four days of delay due to a thick cloud cover.





SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with the Badr-8 communications satellite for Arabsat.





The nearly 10,000 pounds (4.5-metric ton) Badr-8 communications satellite will provide television broadcast services, video relay, and data services across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Central Asia.





Arabsat says its investment in the Badr-8 program totals about USD300 million, including the spacecraft manufacturing contract with Airbus, the launch agreement with SpaceX, insurance, and ground infrastructure.







