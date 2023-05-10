



Washington: Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google Headquarters and held a discussion on India Stack and 'Make-in-India' program.





Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, "Met @sundarpichai at the @Google HQ. Good discussion on India Stack and Make in India program."





Responding to Vaishnaw's tweet, Sundar Pichai thanked the minister for visiting Googleplex. He tweeted, "Thank you for taking the time to visit us at the Googleplex, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. Enjoyed discussing the many ways we're working together on India's digital transformation, and the opportunities ahead."





Earlier in December, Sundar Pichai highlighted the investments in AI that the company shared at Google for India event to make India's digital economy more inclusive, helpful, and safe by introducing a multimodal AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages, ML-powered bilingual search results pages (launching in India first), support for a new centre for responsible AI at IIT Madras.





Speaking at the 8th edition of the Google for India event, with Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communications and Electronics and Information Technology in attendance, Pichai said, "It is easy to build something which scales across the entire country and this is the opportunity that India has. There's no better moment to do a start-up, even though we are working through a macro-economic situation right now."





"It's always special to come back to India, and this trip is significant as it's my first visit back since the pandemic. As we come out of it, there's a sense of optimism about the country's future and the role technology can play to improve lives," he added.





In December, Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under his leadership. Pichai said he looked forward to continuing strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance open internet that works for all.





"Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all, Pichai said in a tweet.





In December, Sundar Pichai also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed India's digital transformation and global strategic developments.





Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar said, "Great to meet CEO, @Google and Alphabet, @sundarpichai today afternoon. Discussed India's digital transformation and global strategic developments."







