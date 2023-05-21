

While three drones were intercepted by the BSF on Friday night, the fourth one was shot down on Saturday night

New Delhi: Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel on Saturday said they shot down a Pakistani drone and seized a bag containing suspected narcotics from Punjab's Amritsar. The BSF said it was the fourth drone shot down by them in the last two days.

"A drone from #Pakistan violated Indian Airspace & was intercepted(by fire) by #AlertBSF troops of #Amritsar Sector. During search, the drone & a bag of suspected narcotics has been recovered," BSF Punjab Frontier said in a tweet.





The fourth drone "violated Indian airspace on Saturday night and was intercepted by firing in the jurisdiction of the Amritsar sector."





"The drone and a bag of suspected narcotics have been recovered," the official said.





Officials of the BSF intercepted four Pakistani drones and shot down three of them along the International Border in Punjab in 24 hours. These drones were intercepted and shot down in four different incidents in over 24 hours, a spokesperson of the force was quoted as saying by PTI.





While three drones were intercepted by the BSF on Friday night, the fourth one was shot down on Saturday night, PTI reported.





The first drone, a black quadcopter of "DJI Matrice 300 RTK" make, was recovered from Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district, the spokesperson said. BSF troops intercepted this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by firing around 9 pm on Friday, he said.





The second drone, a quadcopter of the same make, was recovered from Rattan Khurd village in Amritsar district after troops fired at it around 9.30 pm.





Two packets attached to the drone containing 2.6 kg of suspected heroin were also recovered from the UAV that was found in Rattan Khurd village, the spokesperson added.





A third drone was intercepted on Friday night along this front. However, it could not be recovered as it fell on the Pakistani side, he said.





CCTV footage showed people collecting this third drone from the Pakistan side, the spokesperson said.







