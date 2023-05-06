



Ottawa: Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said her country summoned Chinese ambassador Cong Peiwu after allegations that Beijing threatened an opposition party legislator and his family, Al Jazeera reported.





Joly said she instructed her deputy to summon Cong to "convey to him directly that we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference".





She also explained "all options, including expulsion of diplomats, remain on the table as we consider the consequences for this behaviour", Al Jazeera reported.





During a parliamentary committee hearing, Joly said: "What has happened is completely unacceptable. I cannot imagine the shock and concern of learning that your loved ones have been targeted in this way."





Beijing denounced the accusations on Friday.





Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: "China is strongly dissatisfied with Canada's groundless slander and defamation of the normal performance of duties by the Chinese embassy and consulates in Canada and firmly opposes it."





Citing a classified report from Canada's spy agency, The Globe and Mail newspaper recently sought information about any relatives of a Canadian legislator "who may be located" within its borders, in a likely effort to "make an example of this MP and deter others" from taking anti-China positions, according to Al Jazeera.







