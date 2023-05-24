



Sydney: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese held bilateral talks on Wednesday which also touched on areas of regional significance and regional developments with the two leaders discussing challenges to the peace, stability and prosperity in the region.





Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told the media during a press conference that the two leaders reiterated their determination to ensure a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.





"The challenges to the peace and stability and prosperity in the region were also discussed and how India and Australia, being strategic partners, can work together not just to accentuate and amplify and harness the opportunities but also take active steps to mitigate the challenges that arise in the region," Kwatra said.





He was asked if China was part of talks between PM Modi and the Australian Prime Minister.





Kwatra said India and Australia can work together to shape a positive agenda in Quad. Apart from India and Australia, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue also includes the US and Japan.





US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and PM Modi held a Quad summit meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20 on the sidelines of the G7 summit.





In a joint statement issued after the meeting, Quad countries reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.





"As Indo-Pacific countries, Quad partners are deeply invested in our region's success. Harnessing our collective strengths and resources, we are supporting the region's development, stability, and prosperity through the Quad's positive, practical agenda. Our work is guided by regional countries' priorities and responds to the region's needs. We are and will continue to be transparent in what we do," the statement said.





There has been a wide global concern over China's aggressiveness in the South China Sea and the East China Sea.





The joint statement reiterated respect for the leadership of regional institutions, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).





"Today we reaffirm our consistent and unwavering support for ASEAN centrality and unity. We are committed to ensuring Quad's work is aligned with ASEAN's principles and priorities and continues to support the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP)," the statement said.





“We strongly support Indonesia's 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship and its Chair theme ‘ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth’. We will continue to strengthen our respective relationships with ASEAN and seek opportunities for greater Quad collaboration in support of the AOIP," the statement added.







