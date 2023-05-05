



Mobile internet services were suspended in Rajouri following the incident





Five Army personnel were killed after militants triggered an explosive device following an encounter with security forces in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday morning. Following the incident at Kesari area of Kandi hamlet, mobile internet services were suspended in Rajouri.





A statement released by Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that the security forces, in a joint operation, had cordoned off a group of terrorists in the Kandi area of the Kotranka sub-division and the encounter began at around 8 am.





“Indian Army columns have been conducting relentless intelligence based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region,” it said.







