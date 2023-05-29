



The country's military strength has increased rapidly in the last few years. India has received the consignment of fighter aircraft Rafale bought from France.





India has one of the largest armies in the world, the bravery and the courage of Indian army is discussed all over the world.





Modern and indigenous warships like INS Vikrant and INS Mormugao are part of Indian forces. The Vagir submarine and several missiles have also enhanced the country's military capabilities.





The last installment of Rafale reached India in December last year. India has now got all 36 Rafale jets.





According to information, a squadron of Rafale fighter jets will monitor the western border and northern border with Pakistan, while another squadron is for monitoring the eastern border.





Defence experts believe that with the completion of the Rafale deal has given a major boost to the Indian Air Force. Especially at a time when tensions and conflicts have erupted along the international borders with China.





In another major development, the Defence Ministry has approved the proposal for construction of 41 sets of indigenous Modular Bridges for the Indian Army Corps of Engineers this year.





These bridges can be employed over various types of obstacles like canals & ditches with quick launching and retrieval capabilities.





These game-changing bridges have been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be produced by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as DRDO-nominated production agency.





According to the Defence Ministry, the contract for the procurement of Modular Bridges was signed with L&T on February 08, 2023 at an estimated cost of over Rs 2,585 crore. Each set of Modular Bridge will consist of seven carrier vehicles based on 8x8 Heavy Mobility Vehicles and two launcher vehicles based on 10x10 Heavy Mobility Vehicles.





It will be capable of mechanically launching a single span fully decked 46-meter assault bridge.





Similarly, the Defence Ministry, on March 24, signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad for procurement of two Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems 'Project Himshakti' at an overall cost of approximately Rs 3,000 crore. The project is under the IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category comprising contemporary and niche technologies.





Last week, the Indian Navy has achieved another milestone. The first MiG-29K fighter jet has made a night landing on INS Vikrant. The Navy says that this is an important step towards promoting the defence sector.





According to the Navy, a MiG-29K has successfully made a night landing on indigenous INS Vikrant warship. This achievement of the Navy is a big step towards the growing power of self-reliant India.





It is worth mentioning that earlier the naval version of Tejas aircraft had successfully landed on INS Vikrant. A Kamov 31 helicopter also landed on INS Vikrant on March 28.





Destroyer warship INS Mormugao has also added to the strength of the Indian Navy. A successful testing of an advanced missile has been done from Mormugao this month. During the testing, the missile - 'Sea Skimming' - hit the target floating in the sea from below.





According to the Navy, the missile was accurately tracked during the test and was successful in hitting its target. The Navy says that this missile is capable of hitting its target up to a distance of 300 km.





In March, the Navy successfully tested the BrahMos missile. This missile is equipped with an indigenous booster. The Navy has tested this missile from its naval ship in the Arabian Sea. According to the Defense Ministry, DRDO has designed the booster of this BrahMos missile. During the test conducted by the Navy, the BrahMos missile hit its target with precision in the Arabian Sea.





The Navy is going to commission Vagir, the fifth submarine of the Kalvari-class. The submarine is capable of anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and various surveillance missions.





The submarine will further enhance the strength of the Indian Navy when it joins the Navy's fleet. The Navy has commissioned it into the Navy on January 23.





However, amid these successes, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has grounded its MiG-21 fighter jets. Significantly, the MiG-21 fighter jet has been an important aircraft for the IAF fleet for the last five decades.







