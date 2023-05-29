



The Indian Army's Northern Command on Monday, proudly announced the maiden airdrops of warfighting loads by the esteemed AN 32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.





In a resolute stride toward transforming the Indian Armed Forces, a momentous event unfolded on the horizon of military operations. With fervour and determination, the air maintenance team of Dhruva Command (Northern Command) accomplished an extraordinary feat—a triumph that brought the nation closer to the cherished goal of Theaterisation.





The Indian Army's Northern Command on Monday, proudly announced that the Air Maintenance team of Dhruva Command successfully carried out the maiden airdrops of warfighting loads by the esteemed AN 32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in support of the Mechanised Forces on Western Borders, a monumental stride towards integration and synergy.





Moving A Step Closer To Theaterisation: Army



This seminal achievement marked a watershed moment in the annals of military history, as the Indian Army seamlessly joined hands with the IAF in its unwavering pursuit of modernisation and efficiency. The synchronised efforts of these two pillars of national defence echoed the resolute commitment of the armed forces to adapt to the evolving nature of warfare.





In the visuals, shared by the Northern Command, IAF's AN-32 can be seen airdropping warfighting loads one after the other. With each successful airdrop, the clattering roar of the cargo descending from the skies seemed to herald the arrival of a new era—an era that would reshape the very foundations of the Indian military.





The significance of this milestone cannot be overstated, for it exemplifies the tireless endeavours of the Indian Army and other armed forces in achieving a seamless integration of their operational capabilities. The notion of Theaterisation, which has been the clarion call for strategic reforms, seeks to create a cohesive and agile force that is capable of delivering swift and decisive blows on multiple fronts.





The theatre commands are being planned to integrate the three services' capabilities and ensure optimal utilisation of their resources. Notably, earlier in 2021 the Department of Military Affairs headed by India's first Chief of Defence Staff Late Gen Bipin Rawat had asked all three services to carry out independent studies on the theaterisation plan for its rollout.







