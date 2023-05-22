



Ahmedabad: Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted an active cell of the militant organisation 'Al-Qaeda' with the arrest of four Bangladeshi nationals, the officials said on Monday.





The accused have been identified as Mohammed Sojibmiya, Munna Khalid Ansari, Azarul Islam Ansari and Abdul Latif.





"Based on the intel received, four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants working to recruit for 'Al-Qaeda' were arrested," Gujarat ATS DIG Deepan Bhadran said.





According to the ATS, the accused attempted to radicalize people in Gujarat and sent money to Bangladesh as well.





"Gujarat, ATS got information that four Bangladeshi nationals were living illegally in Ahmedabad's Odhav and Narol area on duplicate IDs. They are associated with Al-Qaeda and are motivating the muslim people of the city to join the militant organisation and are collecting funds as well for Al-Qaeda," the official statement said.





Fake documents and incriminating literature were recovered from their home.





"The ATS during search operation got hold of duplicate Aadhaar card and PAN card from the accused as well as documents printed by the Al-Qaeda Media wing," it said.





A case has been registered against the four under Sections 38, 39 and 40 of IPC," the statement added further.







