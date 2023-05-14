A Naval Dhruv helicopter crashed recently close to the coast off Mumbai





New Delhi: An implement weighing a few kilograms (and also, not very expensive) in a 5 ton helicopter does not sound like much, but the control rod of the Advanced Light Helicopter or DHRUV has been causing problems in recent months reported An implement weighing a few kilograms (and also, not very expensive) in a 5 ton helicopter does not sound like much, but the control rod of the Advanced Light Helicopter or DHRUV has been causing problems in recent months reported TimesNow





A Navy DHRUV ditched into the sea in March this year and a Coast Guard version also went down soon after that. Then, there was an Army ALH crash in Kishtwar this month. Many of the problems appear to be traced to the control rod of the chopper and the metal that is used to manufacture it. So far, the DHRUVs the armed forces have (about 140 with the Army, 70 with the Air Force and 20 with the Navy) have had aluminium control rods. But now, Hindustan Aeronautics, the original manufacturer of the helicopter, after discussions with the armed forces officials have decided to replace the aluminium control rods with ones made of steel.





The DHRUV was largely grounded after the Navy chopper went down and tests revealed that there were control rod problems in many of the choppers. Then, after further investigations, it was decided that they could fly for 100 hours, and then be tested again.







