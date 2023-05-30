



A person was killed in terror attack at South Kashmir's Anantnag district reported on the night of May 29. According to the J&K police, the man was identified as Deepu from Udhampur and received four gunshot wounds. The area has been cordoned off by joint security forces and an investigation is underway.





#Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Case registered, #investigation going on.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 29, 2023





"By targeting innocent civilians including women & kids, unarmed policemen & outside labourers, terrorists can’t deter our efforts to bring peace in valley. Our CT operations will continue simultaneously in all 3 regions of Kashmir specially against foreign terrorists," said the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir.





Following the attack, security forces have launched massive cordon-and-search operations in all nearby villages of Anantnag district.





Kavinder Gupta, former Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kavinder Gupta reacted to targeted killing in Kashmir, saying it unfortunate that targeted killing happened in Kashmir. Expressing his sympathies with the families, Gupra said such acts are meant to create fear among people.





Former Kashmir Chief Minister (2005-08) Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted: "Strongly condemn the heinous act of killing Deepu of Udhampur by terrorists in Anantnag. Terrorism is a menace that needs to be fought by us collectively. It is a curse against humanity."





Omar Abdullah, another former Jammu and Kashmir CM, tweeted, "Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepu who worked with a traveling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination & I condemn this militant attack unreservedly. May Deepu's soul rest in peace."





Mehbooba Mufti, another former Jammu and Kashmir CM, said, "Deeply anguished by yet another attack on an innocent civilian in Anantnag. Deepu eked out his living by working at an amusement park. My heart goes out to his family in this hour of grief. This speaks volumes about GOI’s policy which have been a monumental failure in J&K."





