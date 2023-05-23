



ISRO is all geared up for the launch of its next big mission, the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) satellite into Low Earth Orbit. The regional navigation satellite system is called NavIC. NavIC offers services to public and strategic users. The system is used in terrestrial, aerial, and marine transportation. NavIC is 2232 kilograms in weight





The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch its next edition of the navigational satellite NavIC on May 29 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.





The Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) satellite, nearly 2,232 kilograms in weight, will lift off onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MK-II (GSLV MK-II) at 10:42 am as India plans to further strengthen its homegrown navigational system.





It is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for NavIC services.





The regional navigation satellite system called NavIC is a constellation of seven satellites that work with a 24X7 network of ground stations while orbiting above Earth in a geostationary orbit. The satellites include IRNSS-1A, IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1C, IRNSS-1D, IRNSS-1E, IRNSS-1F, and IRNSS-1G satellites.





ISRO has said that NavIC offers two services: Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian users and Restricted Service (RS) for strategic users, including the military.





The system is used in terrestrial, aerial, and marine transportation, location-based services, personal mobility, resource monitoring, surveying and geodesy, scientific research, time dissemination and synchronization, and safety-of-life alert dissemination.





It is worth mentioning that the NavIC system operates in the L5 band, which is a protected frequency specifically assigned to the Indian system. This dedicated frequency enhances the system's robustness and ensures minimal interference from other signals.





In contrast, GPS operates in the L1 band, which is shared with several other navigation systems worldwide.





GAGAN part of the NavIC system, which stands for GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation, enhances the accuracy of the system by integrating data from additional ground-based reference stations. This augmentation system improves the overall reliability and performance of the navigation signals.







